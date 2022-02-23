Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.04). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Several brokerages have commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,199. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $670.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agenus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agenus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

