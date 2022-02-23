Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,977. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.