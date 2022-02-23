Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,977. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.
