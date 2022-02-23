Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 610.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.