Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

POWI stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.75. 480,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,382,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

