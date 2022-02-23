Analysts Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 1,176,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,267. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.