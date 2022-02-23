Analysts Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.63). The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvidXchange.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 9.36. 12,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,194. AvidXchange has a one year low of 8.15 and a one year high of 27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.49.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

