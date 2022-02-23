Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report $422.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.50 million to $427.90 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 33,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,967. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

