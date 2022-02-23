Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,043,210 shares of company stock valued at $77,401,300.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

