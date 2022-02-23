Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

