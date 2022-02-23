Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) PT at $14.20

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

BLU stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.21. 14,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,828. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

