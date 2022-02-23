Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) PT at $14.20

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
BLU stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.21. 14,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,828. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $486.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
