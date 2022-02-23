Analysts Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 701.83

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.83 ($9.54).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.85) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 925 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.06) to GBX 980 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 628.50 ($8.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 528.08. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 356.40 ($4.85) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($8.75). The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($134,868.29).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

