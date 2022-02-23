Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $18.50

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

