Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $33.67

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. 1,380,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Macy’s has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

