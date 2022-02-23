Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $5,437.40

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,437.40.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,792.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,452.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,242.23. NVR has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.