Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price at $30.50

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

STER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ STER opened at $20.75 on Friday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

