Analyzing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smartsheet and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86 New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $89.92, indicating a potential upside of 66.68%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $109.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.35%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and New Relic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 17.74 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -46.11 New Relic $667.65 million 6.32 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -16.18

Smartsheet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Relic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74% New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10%

Summary

Smartsheet beats New Relic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

