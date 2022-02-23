Analyzing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanara MedTech and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.01%. Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Avanos Medical -7.06% 3.67% 2.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.17 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -38.84 Avanos Medical $714.80 million 1.99 -$27.20 million ($1.10) -26.83

Sanara MedTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

