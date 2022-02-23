Analyzing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weibo and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.69 billion 4.05 $313.36 million $1.48 19.72 Chindata Group $280.63 million 6.92 -$43.42 million $0.06 88.68

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Weibo has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 15.86% 11.38% 5.15% Chindata Group 6.68% 2.03% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weibo and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chindata Group 2 1 3 0 2.17

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $56.30, suggesting a potential upside of 92.87%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 227.94%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Weibo.

Summary

Weibo beats Chindata Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

