Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 249,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,223. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $576.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.