Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,576 ($48.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,278.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,041.83. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The stock has a market cap of £47.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

