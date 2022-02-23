Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,333.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,333.75 ($45.34).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,582.50 ($48.72) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,278.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,041.83. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

