AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $22.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.60 to $22.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

