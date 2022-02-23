AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $22.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.60 to $22.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
