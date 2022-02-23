AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 162,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

