AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 162,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.