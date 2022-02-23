AnRKey X Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $13,262.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.45 or 0.06968718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99836802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00049942 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

