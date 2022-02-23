Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.
ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).
LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,443.50 ($19.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,356.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,405.35. The company has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
