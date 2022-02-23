Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,443.50 ($19.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,356.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,405.35. The company has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

