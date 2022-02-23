Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Apple by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 13,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.18. 2,175,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.