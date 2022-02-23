Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 108,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $805.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

