Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.75

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 235664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

