Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.75

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 235664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
