Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,649,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

