Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,643. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

