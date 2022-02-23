Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 69.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,736,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

