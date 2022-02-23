Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,969,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

