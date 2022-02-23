Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.09. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAME. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

