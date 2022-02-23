Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

