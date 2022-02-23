Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

