Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,850.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,994.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,823.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

