Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
