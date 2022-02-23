Atria Investments LLC Sells 345 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.