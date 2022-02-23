Autonio (NIOX) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $143,820.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

