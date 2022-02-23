Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 83,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3,794.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 161,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.