Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 83,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.
- On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.
NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.
AVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
