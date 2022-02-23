AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

