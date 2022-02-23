Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-$2.38 EPS.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 1,189,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,848. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

