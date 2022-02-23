Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. Avangrid also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,831. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avangrid by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

