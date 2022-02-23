Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 3,582,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Avantor by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 104,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.