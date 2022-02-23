Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.14 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 4,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,715. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avaya by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

