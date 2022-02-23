AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,518.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,518 ($34.24) and last traded at GBX 2,529 ($34.39), with a volume of 14116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,519 ($34.26).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.20) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.00) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.28) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,760 ($51.14).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,023.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,475.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.