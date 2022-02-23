Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $157,940.14 and approximately $50,503.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00036574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00108537 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

