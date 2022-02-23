AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 33,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 790,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AxoGen by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AxoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.