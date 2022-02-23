Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Azul reported earnings per share of ($1.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

