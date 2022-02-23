Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 1,051.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

